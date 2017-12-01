Honolulu airport permits Lyft, Uber rides for pilot program

HONOLULU — A three-month pilot program allowing ride-hailing services Lyft and Uber to pick up passengers at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport starts this week.

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay says the program that starts on Friday should cut wait times for customers, regardless of their transportation preference.

Designated pickup spots for the program will be at the Interisland Terminal across from Lobby 2 and at the Overseas Terminal across from Lobby 8.

Uber and Lyft have been granted temporary permits for the program. The companies have agreed to pay the Airports Division 7 per cent of prearranged trip fares.