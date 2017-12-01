Ethics wants records on payments to settle harassment claims

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee on Friday requested records detailing taxpayer-financed payments made over the years to settle claims of sexual harassment, discrimination and other prohibited behaviour by members of Congress.

Such settlements go through Congress' obscure Office of Compliance, which has said it's paid more than $17 million over the last 20 years.

Congressional leaders are under pressure to respond to a national outcry against sexual harassment, with Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., the latest lawmakers facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour .

Rep. Susan Brooks, the Republican chairman of the House Ethics Committee, and Rep. Ted Deutch, the top Democrat on the committee, wrote to the Office of Compliance's executive director requesting that she "promptly" provide the committee with all records relating to alleged employment practices prohibited by statute and House rules.

The committee generally investigates after a referral is made about a particular lawmaker. The move Friday is unusual because of its pro-active nature. It comes after the House passed legislation earlier this week requiring annual anti-harassment training for lawmakers and aides.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said an upcoming target for examination would be the secretive practice lawmakers have used to settle complaints. No information is publicly released and recipients must promise silence.

The lawmakers did not cite any individual lawmaker in their request for information. Nor did they make any restrictions in their request for how much time had lapsed since the settlement had occurred. About the only limitation in the record request is that the information pertains to current members of the House and their employees.

