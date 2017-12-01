How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

Stocks closed modestly lower Friday after recouping much of a steep loss from earlier in the day.

News that a former adviser to the White House pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and would co-operate with the probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election initially sent the market stumbling, but investors were encouraged after Senate Republicans signalled they had enough votes to push forward on a tax overhaul bill.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.36 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,642.22.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 40.76 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 24,231.59.

The Nasdaq composite lost 26.39 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 6,847.59.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 7.12 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,537.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 39.80 points, or 1.5 per cent .

The Dow added 673.60 points, or 2.9 per cent .

The Nasdaq fell 41.57 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Russell 2000 gained 17.86 points, or 1.2 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 403.39 points, or 18 per cent .

The Dow is up 4,468.99 points, or 22.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,464.47 points, or 27.2 per cent .