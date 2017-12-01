Swedish man convicted of 'online' rape will appeal, his lawyer says
COPENHAGEN — A Swede convicted of rape over the internet after coercing teenagers in Canada, Britain and the United States to perform sexual acts in front of webcams, will appeal the verdict.
On Thursday, a court found Samstrom, 41, guilty of online sexual
The prosecution says one of those convictions pertained to a Canadian girl who was 13 at the time.
Samstrom has admitted making contact with the children, but claims he cannot recollect asking them to perform for him.
His conviction for online rape was the first of its type in Sweden.
