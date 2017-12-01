Maine wreath company sues FedEx for alleged overbilling

BANGOR, Maine — A Maine wreath-maker has sued FedEx, saying the shipping company overbilled it by more than $350,000.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the parent company of Worcester Wreath Co. filed the lawsuit in federal court last month.

The lawsuit says FedEx was supposed to bill Amazon for the shipping of wreaths sold through the online retailer last holiday season, but instead charged the wreath company.

The suit says the company continued to be billed after notifying FedEx, and some payments were drafted directly from the company's bank account. The wreath company said FedEx threatened to stop shipping their products when payments were withheld.