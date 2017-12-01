Man charged in shooting of teacher near Missouri high school

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Police charged a Missouri man Friday with randomly shooting a teacher who was jogging on a trail near his school, calling it a "random act of violence with no motive."

Joshua Curtis, 35, of Winfield in eastern Missouri, faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges. He was jailed on $500,000 bond and did not yet have an attorney.

The 36-year-old man who was shot teaches at Francis Howell High School in St. Charles County. He was jogging after school Wednesday on the Hamburg Trail, which runs near a wooded area adjacent to the school, about 25 miles (40 kilometres ) west of St. Louis. Police said the teacher crossed paths with a stranger. He continued to jog, and when he was about 30 yards (27 metres ) from the stranger, he heard a bang and felt pain in his back.

The teacher fell to his knees, glanced over a shoulder and saw Curtis on the trail, pointing a gun at him, police said. Curtis fired two more shots at the teacher but missed, police said.

The teacher ran to a highway screaming for help and flagged down a motorist who drove him to the school. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. The teacher's name wasn't released.

The gunman got away, but on Thursday a police aircraft spotted a tent in the woods about 75 yards from where the shooting happened. The school was placed on lockdown and a St. Charles County Police SWAT team descended on the tent. Officers arrested Curtis a short time later.

Police said they recovered a spent 9 mm casing at the shooting scene. They said they found a black bag from a gun range inside the tent that was capable of containing 100 rounds of ammunition.

"The incident appears to be a random act of violence with no motive," police said in court papers. They said the teacher identified Curtis in a photo lineup.