Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, charged with lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump’s first White House national security advisor, Michael Flynn, has been charged by special counsel Robert Mueller with the crime of lying to the FBI.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. He is expected to plead guilty, the New York Times and NBC reported.

The Friday charge represents a dramatic escalation of Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia. It opens a politically and legally perilous chapter for the White House: Flynn is the first person who held a senior role in the Trump administration to face charges, and he is the first person to face charges for activities during Trump’s presidency.

Flynn was legally vulnerable over several matters related to Russia and his lobbying work on behalf of Turkey. U.S. legal experts said that Mueller’s decision to lay a single charge suggests that, as newspapers had previously reported, Flynn has come to an agreement to provide information on the activities on other officials.

Flynn has been charged with lying to the FBI about two conversations with Russia’s then-ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during Trump’s presidential transition. He is accused of doing the lying on Jan. 24, four days into Trump’s tenure in office.

Mueller has accused him of falsely claiming that he did not ask Kislyak to get Russia to “refrain from escalating the situation” after Barack Obama laid sanctions against Russia, and then falsely claiming Kislyak had not told him that Russia had agreed to “moderate its response” because of that request.

Mueller has also accused him of falsely claiming that he did not ask Kislyak to “delay the vote on or defeat” a pending United Nations resolution, and then falsely claiming Kislyak had not told him how Russia had responded to this request.

Trump had brushed off Mueller’s earlier charges against three men who worked on his campaign, insisting that the officials were unimportant and the charges unrelated to his presidency. Such an argument is far harder to make with regard to Flynn.

Flynn, the combative and sometimes conspiratorial former director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, was one of Trump’s closest and most visible advisers during the 2016 campaign. Trump then handed him one of the most important White House posts, making him national security adviser over the advice of numerous others.

Flynn, who famously led a “lock her up” chant at the Republican National Convention demanding the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton, is now accused of being a criminal himself. And Mueller now has leverage over Flynn that legal experts believe he will likely attempt to exploit to secure information about the president.

Mueller could conceivably use information from Flynn to strengthen a hypothetical obstruction of justice case against Trump. Trump had asked then-FBI director James Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, Comey has testified. Prosecutors could now conceivably tell a jury that he was trying to protect Flynn because he knew Flynn had legal vulnerabilities that would make himself and the first family vulnerable.

“What was Trump’s motive for wanting to stop the investigation into Flynn? If that motive was protecting other people, like his family members, then that would be a very strong basis to bring an obstruction case against Trump,” said Nick Akerman, a partner at law firm Dorsey and Whitney and former assistant prosecutor on the Watergate scandal. “Motive’s not an element of the crime, but it certainly would make it a much stronger case.”

Trump pushed Flynn into resigning just 24 days into his tenure, the shortest for any national security adviser, after the Washington Post revealed Flynn had misled Vice-President Mike Pence over his communication with the ambassador to Russia. Even then, though, Trump remained loyal to Flynn, publicly calling him a “wonderful man” and privately expressing regret that he had dumped him.

Trump allegedly made an effort to protect Flynn from the investigation even after he resigned, taking action so unusual that it has prompted accusations of obstruction that Mueller is also reported to be probing. Comey has testified that Trump asked him, during a private Oval Office meeting a day after Flynn’s resignation, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."

Several components of Flynn’s relationships with Russia had been under scrutiny for months. Flynn had also been investigated for lucrative work he did on behalf of a company with close ties to Turkish government, without registering as a foreign agent until later.

Mueller had previously laid charges against Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his deputy, Rick Gates, for allegedly laundering millions in payments from a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party, and allegedly failing to disclose that they had worked on behalf of the party between 2008 and 2014. He also secured a guilty plea from former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, who had lied to the FBI about his communications with Russia.