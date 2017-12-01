Michael Flynn’s guilty plea ‘a nightmare for Donald Trump’: Experts

WASHINGTON—Friday’s news itself was bad enough for U.S. President Donald Trump. What comes next might well be worse for him, said legal experts across the political spectrum.

Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to the felony crime of lying to the FBI, becoming the first top White House official convicted in the scandal over the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia.

That’s not the scary part for the president. This is: Flynn was allowed to plead to a single charge in exchange for his co-operation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

That decision puts Trump and other senior administration officials at risk themselves.

“This is probably the tip of a prosecutorial iceberg, so to speak. It’s a nightmare for Donald Trump, because General Flynn was his constant companion on foreign policy and national security matters from June of 2015 to the time the president fired him in February of 2017,” retired judge Andrew Napolitano said on pro-Trump Fox News.

Flynn’s conviction represents a dramatic escalation of Mueller’s probe. Flynn is the first person indisputably part of Trump’s inner circle to be charged, by far the most prominent person, and the first person to be charged for a crime committed during Trump’s presidency. He lied to the FBI on Jan. 24, four days into his short tenure as the country’s top security official.

Flynn had been seen as vulnerable to prosecution over various controversial interactions with Russians and over his unregistered lobbying work for Turkey. Dan Petalas, who formerly worked in the Justice Department’s public corruption unit, saw Mueller’s decision to permit Flynn to plead to just one charge as a sign that the special counsel believes Flynn has consequential information to offer.

Unlike Flynn, the two other senior campaign officials charged to date, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and deputy Rick Gates, were accused of a litany of offences carrying the possibility of decades in prison. Flynn’s offence carries a maximum of five years in prison, and Mueller agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than six months.

“(Flynn) obtained what is probably the least substantive felony corruption-type offence that you could hope for as a defendant,” said Petalas, a lawyer at Garvey Schubert Barer. “I don’t know what else (Mueller) might have charged, but it certainly is a significant divergence from the treatment that Manafort got, for example.”

Whether out of loyalty or self-interest, Trump made an unusual effort to try to prevent Flynn from being ensnared. In a meeting in February, Trump asked then-FBI director James Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn.

Flynn’s conviction and co-operation could conceivably help Mueller cement a related obstruction of justice case against Trump, said former Watergate assistant prosecutor Nick Akerman, by clarifying the motive behind Trump’s unusual intervention. But that is not the only way Flynn could be of service.

At very least, experts said, Flynn’s decision shows that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide, faces some degree of peril. Kushner, U.S. news outlets reported, was the unnamed “very senior” transition-team official who Flynn says directed him to make contact with Russia and other countries in December, before Trump took office.

“It’s clear that Trump didn’t want him investigated, didn’t want him to co-operate. He’s got information about Jared Kushner, he’s got information about Donald Trump, he may have inside information at all of the Russian connections here,” said Akerman, a partner at Dorsey and Whitney. “This is the inner circle, somebody who knows about what was going on. The question now is just: what was the scope of his knowledge?”

Flynn, who famously led a “lock her up” chant against Hillary Clinton at the Republican convention, announced that he was co-operating “in the best interests of my family and of our country.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about December conversations on two subjects with Russia’s then-ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. In both cases, the Trump team worked with Russia to undermine Barack Obama policy.

One of the interactions came the day that Obama announced sanctions against Russia for its interference in the election. Co-ordinating with members of Trump’s transition team, Flynn asked Kislyak in a phone call to get Russia to “refrain from escalating the situation.”

Flynn admitted he was lying when he denied to the FBI that he had these conversations about the sanctions. He also admitted he was lying about another conversation with Kislyak a week earlier, when he urged the ambassador, allegedly at Kushner’s direction, to get Russia to delay or veto a United Nations resolution condemning Israeli settlements when Obama declined to do so.

Under an obscure 18th-century law, it is a crime to work with a foreign government to “defeat the measures of the United States.” But nobody has ever been prosecuted under the Logan Act. If Flynn implicates Kushner or other officials, experts said, it will likely be for another kind of offence.

Trump had brushed off Mueller’s earlier charges against three men who worked on his campaign, insisting that the officials, even Manafort, were unimportant and the charges unrelated to his presidency. Such an argument is far harder to make with regard to Flynn.

Trump stayed uncharacteristically silent on the news during business hours. A planned encounter between Trump and reporters was cancelled by the White House at the last minute.

Trump pushed Flynn into resigning just 24 days into his tenure, the shortest for any national security adviser, after the media revealed Flynn had misled Vice-President Mike Pence over the sanctions-related chats with Kislyak. Even then, though, Trump remained supportive of Flynn, publicly calling him a “wonderful man.”

In a statement, Trump lawyer Ty Cobb said: “Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”