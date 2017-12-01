Mike Gundy gets pay raise after Tennessee interest
STILLWATER, Okla. — Mike Gundy, who affirmed his commitment to Oklahoma State this week following reported interest from Tennessee, is getting a raise.
The Oklahoma State football coach tweeted "Cowboy For Life" earlier this week after he was linked to the Vols' open job. And on Friday, the Oklahoma State/A&M Board of Regents approved an addendum to Gundy's contract that includes a $675,000 pay increase, bumping his salary to $5 million per year.
The change also increases a buyout provision in the contract from $3 million to $5 million if Gundy leaves early.
Gundy, who had signed a five-year contract extension in June, is Oklahoma State's longest-serving and most successful head football coach. The No. 18 Cowboys are 9-3 this season and 6-3 in the Big 12.
