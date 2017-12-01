Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

The Supreme Court next week hears arguments in a case with profound implications for LGBT rights and religion's place in public life.

At its core, the case is a showdown between a gay couple from Colorado and a Denver-area baker who in 2012 cited his Christian faith in refusing to make a cake for their wedding celebration.

Jack Phillips is the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood. He was judged through multiple phases of litigation to have violated Colorado's anti-discrimination law. He now gets to argue before the high court that he's an artist who should not be compelled to create a cake that contradicts his religious views.