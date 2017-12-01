News / World

Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

FILE--In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, file photograph, Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cake, speaks to supporters after a rally on the campus of a Christian college in Lakewood, Colo. The small rally was held to build support for Phillips, who is at the center of a case that will be considered by the U.S. Supreme Court in December. The case may determine if business owners like Phillips are having their right of religious liberty and free expression violated by having to offer their wedding services to same-sex couples. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Supreme Court next week hears arguments in a case with profound implications for LGBT rights and religion's place in public life.

At its core, the case is a showdown between a gay couple from Colorado and a Denver-area baker who in 2012 cited his Christian faith in refusing to make a cake for their wedding celebration.

Jack Phillips is the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood. He was judged through multiple phases of litigation to have violated Colorado's anti-discrimination law. He now gets to argue before the high court that he's an artist who should not be compelled to create a cake that contradicts his religious views.

Advocates for LGBT rights fear a ruling in Phillips' favour would open the door to discrimination by a wide range of businesses.

