Police: Good Samaritans pulled over seemingly drunken driver
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Police say two Good Samaritans used their cars to stop a suspected drunken driver swerving all over a Pennsylvania highway.
Police say they managed to use their vehicles to box in the driver and bring him safely to a stop on the shoulder in North Sewickley Township.
Fifty-three-year-old Frank Ray Blackmon was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The Tribune-Review reports the charge is pending lab results. Police say his license is also suspended. No information is available on whether he has an attorney who could comment on the accusations.
