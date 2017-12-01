Police officer shoots suspect at North Carolina Walmart
A
A
Share via Email
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A police officer has shot and injured a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart store in western North Carolina.
Local media outlets reported that officers were called to a Walmart in Hendersonville after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Police Chief Herbert Blake told WLOS-TV that an officer shot one suspect, who was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the suspect's condition. Blake said the officer was not hurt.
Their names and races have not been released.
Blake was expected to meet with reporters later Friday.
The State Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
'It's negligence:' Advocates call on Nova Scotia to inform women of breast density in cancer screening
-
-
Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend