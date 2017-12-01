Police officer shoots suspect at North Carolina Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A police officer has shot and injured a suspect in the parking lot of a Walmart store in western North Carolina.

Local media outlets reported that officers were called to a Walmart in Hendersonville after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief Herbert Blake told WLOS-TV that an officer shot one suspect, who was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on the suspect's condition. Blake said the officer was not hurt.

Their names and races have not been released.

Blake was expected to meet with reporters later Friday.