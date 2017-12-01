Police: Substitute teacher encouraged students to smoke pot
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire have charged a former substitute teacher who they say encouraged middle school students to smoke pot and gave one student a vaping device.
Twenty-year-old Elisha Mahar, of Rochester, was arrested Thursday and charged with four
Authorities say a school resource officer at Somersworth Middle School spoke with Somersworth police on Oct. 13 after he learned Mahar had invited students to smoke and had given a student a vaping device while she was a substitute teacher.
Interim Superintendent Connie Brown says the school district is
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 26.
