Prosecutors seek to seize assets of 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli

NEW YORK — The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The album that the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue Shkreli should forfeit after his securities fraud conviction earlier this year.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan album, they say he should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, a Picasso painting and other valuables.

Shkreli's lawyer said on Friday that his client would fight the government's demand.