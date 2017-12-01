Rainbow crosswalks claimed as hazard will remain for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky city will keep its rainbow-colored crosswalks while it investigates why federal government officials say the gesture honouring the LGBTQ community is a safety hazard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squire told the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Tuesday that the crosswalks at a prominent downtown intersection will remain as the city conducts more research, as other cities with similar crosswalks have not received such requests for removal.

A Federal Highway Administration official sent a Nov. 13 letter to Mayor Jim Gray asking the city to remove the crosswalks, calling them distracting.

Hoskins-Squire says she has yet to send an official response to the letter. She also said there hasn't been an uptick in accidents since the crosswalks were installed in June.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

az???