Ruptured pipe at Virginia Navy base spills sewage in harbour

NORFOLK, Va. — Navy officials say a ruptured pipe at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia spilled about 60,000 gallons of liquid sewage into the surrounding harbour .

The Virginian-Pilot reported that security workers found liquid under a door at a Navy pump station at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Crews stopped the spill by 8:30 a.m.

Officials said the accidental discharge does not pose a significant public health risk.

Navy officials said in a statement that they do not yet know what caused the pipe break and are working to assess repairs.