Russian parliament to bar all US media from accessing it

MOSCOW — A senior lawmaker says the State Duma could bar U.S. media from accessing the lower chamber of Russian parliament in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Kremlin-funded television station's credentials in the United States.

Olga Savastyanova told Russian news agencies on Friday that she expects the Duma to adopt the ban next week. Foreign correspondents in Russia can currently access the Russian parliament and some government agencies with their press credentials issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.