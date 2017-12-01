Sheriff: 2 men killed in fatal shootings on same road
HILLSBORO, Ohio — A sheriff says a man armed with a gun allegedly broke into a home and was fatally shot by one of the homeowners, while another man was found fatally shot in a car on the same Ohio road.
Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera says emergency crews responding to a reported one-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Friday in Union Township found a man dead in the car from a gunshot wound. Barrera's office received a call around 7 a.m. about a break-in at a nearby home.
Barrera says one of the homeowners fatally shot the intruder. Authorities didn't immediately additional information.
The Times-Gazette reports Barrera said there was no evidence the men killed entered the home together, but it's believed they were together before the home invasion.
