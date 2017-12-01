South Carolina deputy involved in shooting
A
A
Share via Email
YORK, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff's deputy has been involved in a shooting with another person.
York County sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said in a news release that the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday northeast of York.
The statement did not say whether anyone was hurt. Faris did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is standard procedure when officers are involved in a shooting.
There was no word on the race of the suspect or the officer involved.
York is about 25 miles (40
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet over ‘inappropriate behaviour’
-
Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
'It's negligence:' Advocates call on Nova Scotia to inform women of breast density in cancer screening
-