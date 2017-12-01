The Latest: Suspicious package in Germany had nails, power

BERLIN — The Latest on the suspicious device found near a Christmas market in Germany: (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

A German security official says the suspicious package destroyed by authorities at a Christmas market in Potsdam contained nails and a powder, but that it's not yet known whether they part of a real explosive device.

Brandenburg state Interior Minister Karl-Heinz Schroeter told reporters at the scene that it would take some time to analyze the powder. He says the package might have been a dummy.

Schroeter praised Potsdam police for quickly evacuating the city's entire Christmas market while the device was secured and then destroyed in a controlled explosion.

___

5:50 p.m.

German police say they've destroyed a suspicious object found at a Christmas market in the city of Potsdam that contained either explosives or flammable material.

Police spokesman Torsten Herbst said on n-tv that it was not yet clear exactly what the device was made of.

The object was found Friday afternoon. Police quickly evacuated the area and brought in experts to carry out a controlled explosion.

A truck attack on Berlin's Christmas market last year killed 12 people.

___

5:35 p.m.

German police say they've evacuated a neighbourhood in the city of Potsdam after finding a suspicious object near a Christmas market.

Potsdam police said they cleared the area around where the object was found on Friday afternoon and are investigating.

They said they have not found any explosives but "the investigation continues."