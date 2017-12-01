The Latest: Jailed Catalan separatists arrive at court

MADRID — The Latest on the court hearing for 10 Catalan separatists jailed pending an investigation into their role in the region's independence declaration in October (all times local):

9:00 a.m.

A group of 10 jailed Catalan separatist politicians and activists have arrived in police vans at a court complex in central Madrid where they plan to plea for their release.

Supreme Court magistrate Pablo Llarena is reviewing on Friday the provisional jailing of eight ousted Catalan Cabinet members, including former regional Vice-President Oriol Junqueras, and the leaders of pro-independence grassroots groups Assemblea Nacional Catalana and Omnium Cultural.

The judge is investigating the eight politicians for possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges related to an unconstitutional independence declaration by the Catalan parliament in late October.

The two activists are accused of sedition for their roles in protests in Barcelona that hindered a judicial investigation into preparations for an independence referendum on Oct. 1.

Defence lawyers are arguing that they have all pledged to comply with the law and renounced unilateral independence moves for prosperous Catalonia. Most of them are also hoping to campaign as candidates for early regional polls this month.

