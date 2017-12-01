The Latest: San Francisco police fatally shoot suspect
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a police-involved shooting in San Francisco (all times local):
2 p.m.
A San Francisco police spokesman says an officer fatally shot a carjacking suspect in the city's Bayview
Sgt. Michael Andraychak says the officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, who died at a hospital Friday.
He says the man was suspected of stealing a van that belonged to the state California Lottery agency. He says the suspect assaulted the lottery employee before stealing the van.
Andraychak says four others
12:45 p.m.
San Francisco police say they are investigating an incident in which at least one officer fired their weapon in the city's Bayview
Television images from the scene show a patrol car with a shattered front passenger-side window and blood splattered on a side door.
Local media reported that officers swarmed the area Friday and detained three people.
Police did not immediately release information about the shooting and said they will hold a news conference near the shooting scene.
