The Latest: San Francisco police fatally shoot suspect

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a police-involved shooting in San Francisco (all times local):

2 p.m.

A San Francisco police spokesman says an officer fatally shot a carjacking suspect in the city's Bayview neighbourhood .

Sgt. Michael Andraychak says the officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, who died at a hospital Friday.

He says the man was suspected of stealing a van that belonged to the state California Lottery agency. He says the suspect assaulted the lottery employee before stealing the van.

Andraychak says four others travelling in an SUV were arrested and are suspected of taking part in the carjacking.

___

12:45 p.m.

San Francisco police say they are investigating an incident in which at least one officer fired their weapon in the city's Bayview neighbourhood .

Television images from the scene show a patrol car with a shattered front passenger-side window and blood splattered on a side door.

Local media reported that officers swarmed the area Friday and detained three people.