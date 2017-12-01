The Latest: Tillerson says reports of his demise 'laughable'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the White House considering a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is dismissing as "laughable" reports that the White House is trying to get rid of him.

Tillerson was asked about the reports during a photo-op with the visiting Libyan prime minister. Multiple officials say White House is considering a plan to replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Tillerson said twice, "It's laughable," but made no other comments to journalists before leaving the room.

The State Department has said Tillerson plans to remain on the job. He is scheduled to leave Monday on an official, four-country trip to Europe.

___

4 a.m.

Senior U.S. officials say President Donald Trump is considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to lead off a realignment of his national security team.

The officials say such a plan calls for Tillerson to be replaced by the director of the CIA, Mike Pompeo, who would then be replaced by Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas. The officials spoke about the possible changes on condition of anonymity.

Publicly, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't confirm or deny that Trump was considering replacing Tillerson. Trump himself wouldn't directly answer when asked if he wanted Tillerson to stay on the job.