UN seeks record $22.5 billion to help 91 million in need

The United Nations has launched a record appeal for $22.5 billion to help 91 million of the 136 million people across the world in need of humanitarian aid as a result of conflicts, disasters, epidemics and displacement.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock says the number of needy is about 5 per cent higher than the projection at this time last year — and the 2018 appeal is up from the $22.2 billion appeal for 2017.

He told Friday's launch of the appeal in Geneva that the big drivers of need remain conflict and violence.

Lowcock said the largest crisis in the world at the moment is in conflict-wracked Yemen where 20 million of the country's 25 million people need humanitarian aid and 7-8 million are on the brink of famine.

