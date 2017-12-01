Ventura, estate of 'Sniper' author agree to dismiss case

MINNEAPOLIS — Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle have agreed to dismiss the former Minnesota governor's defamation case.

Ventura sued Kyle after Kyle wrote that he punched a man, later identified as Ventura, in a bar. Ventura said it never happened.

A federal jury in Minnesota awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. While Ventura initially said he'd seek a new trial, there were signs in November that a settlement was forthcoming. Court documents filed Friday show the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Ventura cannot sue again on the same claim.