Wastewater employees find human body parts in ravine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — City employees in Ohio have found human body parts in a ravine.

The body parts were found Thursday while Youngstown wastewater employees were checking manhole covers. A Youngstown police lieutenant says the workers check manholes about once a month, making it difficult to determine how long the remains might have been there.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik says authorities are unsure whether it's a man or a woman because not all of the parts have been found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office in Cleveland will try to identify the person.