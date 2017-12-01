West Africa is focus of Jordan counter-terrorism conference
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's state news agency says King Abdullah II is hosting a high-level conference on fighting terrorism and extremist ideologies, particularly in West Africa.
The Petra agency said Friday that the weekend gathering in the Red Sea resort of Aqaba is to be attended by presidents of several West African countries, U.S.
The agency says the conference is the latest in a series launched by Jordan's monarch to reach out to other nations and help
It says previous discussions focused on East Africa, Southeast Asia and the Balkans.
Jordan's king is seen as a key Western partner in the battle against Islamic extremism.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Drunk driver with 2-year-old in back crashes into ditch: Halifax police
-
Blue Jays analyst Greg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for 'inappropriate behaviour'
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend