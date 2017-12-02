13 killed in suicide bombing at northeastern Nigeria market
BIU, Nigeria — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 13 people are dead after two female suicide bombers attacked a market.
Mohammed Maliya, who is part of the rescue effort in the town of Biu, says the victims were killed when one of the women detonated her explosives at a food distribution point run by a non-governmental organization.
She appeared relaxed and was eating a banana while waiting in line with others, Maliya says.
The other bomber killed only herself but wounded a number of people.
Saturday's attack took place about 185
The group has increasingly used women and children to carry out attacks. Many of them are kidnapped and indoctrinated in extremism.