13 killed in suicide bombing at northeastern Nigeria market

BIU, Nigeria — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 13 people are dead after two female suicide bombers attacked a market.

Mohammed Maliya, who is part of the rescue effort in the town of Biu, says the victims were killed when one of the women detonated her explosives at a food distribution point run by a non-governmental organization.

She appeared relaxed and was eating a banana while waiting in line with others, Maliya says.

The other bomber killed only herself but wounded a number of people.

Saturday's attack took place about 185 kilometres (115 miles) from Maiduguri city, where the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram was formed.