Cincinnati police investigating union chief for remarks

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says it's investigating a white police union president for making disparaging remarks about a black female supervisor.

The Enquirer reports an internal police investigation was opened after Lt. Danita Pettis filed a complaint against Dan Hils, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Pettis claims that during a roll call last Sunday Hils questioned how Pettis became an officer, bragged about arresting her 25 years ago and said she makes it difficult to work in a tough "urban ghetto environment."

Pettis is a shift supervisor and wasn't working that night.

Pettis claims Hils told officers she was promoted because of her complaints about racism and sexism.