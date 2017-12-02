German police looking for sender of suspicious package

BERLIN — German police have increased their presence at a Christmas market in the city of Potsdam a day after the market was evacuated because of a bomb scare.

Officers destroyed a suspicious package containing nails and an unidentified powder in a controlled explosion Friday.

Authorities said Saturday they were still looking for the sender of the package, which didn't appear to be a viable device.

The package was delivered Friday to a pharmacy on the same street as the Christmas market in downtown Potsdam near Berlin and it wasn't clear if the store or the market was being targeted.