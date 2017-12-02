Officer who shot, killed unarmed man set to learn sentence
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina police officer will soon learn how long he'll spend in federal prison for the shooting death of an unarmed motorist following a traffic stop.
Sentencing is scheduled to start Monday for Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer has been in jail since pleading guilty in May to violating Walter Scott's civil rights.
Slager pulled Scott over for a traffic violation on April 4, 2015. He said he shot Scott in self-
Slager was tried on murder charges last year, but the jury deadlocked. The state dropped its case against Slager as part of his federal plea deal.