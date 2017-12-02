Palestinians warn US: Don't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — The Palestinians are warning the United States against recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adviser Mahmoud Habash says Saturday if President Donald Trump were to do so it would amount to a "complete destruction of the peace process."

Speaking in Abbas' presence, Habash said "the world will pay the price" for any change in Jerusalem's status.

Officials in Washington say Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the U.S. embassy there.