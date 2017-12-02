The Latest: Longtime Michigan Rep. Sander Levin to retire

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on Michigan Rep. Sander Levin's decision to not seek re-election after 18 terms (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Detroit-area Rep. Sander Levin says he won't run for an 19th term in Congress next year and will teach at the University of Michigan.

The 86-year-old Democrat said Saturday he will retire after 36 years in Washington. Levin has served on the House Ways and Means Committee for almost three decades. The powerful panel sets tax and trade laws.

The Detroit Free Press posted Levin's statement online after The Associated Press reported that he won't run again.

Levin, known as Sandy, says he's grateful to have served residents all over the Detroit area, especially with districts being redrawn every decade. He says he'll continue "sharing the values" that he learned from his family.

Levin is the brother of Carl Levin, who was a Michigan U.S. senator until 2015.

