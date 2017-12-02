US Secretary of Defence Mattis arrives in Cairo

CAIRO — U.S. Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis has arrived in Cairo to meet with Egyptian officials and discuss co-operation before heading on to Jordan, Pakistan and Kuwait.

According to a statement by the Department of Defence , Mattis' visit to Cairo on Saturday is part of a trip "to re-affirm the enduring U.S. commitment to partnership in the Middle East, West Africa and South Asia."

Mattis is scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi.