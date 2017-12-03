Argentina checking another deep-water object in sub search
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Argentina's navy says it's trying to make a visual inspection of another object that registered on a sonar search for remains of a submarine that vanished 18 days ago with 44 crew members aboard.
Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference on Sunday that the new object was detected at a depth of 3,100 feet (950
The search is taking place near the last known location of the ARA San Juan before it went silent off the Atlantic coast on Nov. 15.
The navy said on Thursday that it is no longer looking for survivors, although a multinational operation will continue searching for the vessel.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Did a Trump tweet just strengthen Mueller's case for obstruction of justice?
-
University grapples with sexual-assault allegations against football players
-
Law aims to protect 'particularly vulnerable' Alberta pet owners from huge vet bills
-
How Chris Garnier became a suspect in the killing of an off-duty police officer