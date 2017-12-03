Argentina checking another deep-water object in sub search

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Argentina's navy says it's trying to make a visual inspection of another object that registered on a sonar search for remains of a submarine that vanished 18 days ago with 44 crew members aboard.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told a news conference on Sunday that the new object was detected at a depth of 3,100 feet (950 metres ). Balbi earlier said that inspection of another object by a Russian submersible revealed it was the wreck of a fishing vessel.

The search is taking place near the last known location of the ARA San Juan before it went silent off the Atlantic coast on Nov. 15.