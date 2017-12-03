Arrest made after ACC Championship fight video goes viral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police have made an arrest after a fight in the stands of the ACC Championship football game that was seen by thousands on social media.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesman Keith Trietley said stadium officials notified police about the disturbance in a seating section. Trietley says officers determined Reed Fletcher was a primary aggressor and arrested him.

Jail records show the 22-year-old Fletcher of Rogersville, Tenn., was charged with assault and battery, then released early Sunday on bond. No phone listing for Fletcher could be found in Rogersville.

Video from a bystander posted on Facebook shows multiple people throwing punches in the crowded stands. One man appears to be thrown from one row into another, emerging with blood on his face.