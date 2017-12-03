Boy celebrating his 7th birthday dies at hotel pool party
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy celebrating his birthday died after being pulled from a hotel pool during his party.
The Blade reports the Lucas County Coroner's Office says Jovontai Highsmith Jr. was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at a Toledo hospital.
A Toledo fire official says rescue personnel were called to the pool about an hour earlier.
An autopsy is expected to be completed on Monday.
___
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Did a Trump tweet just strengthen Mueller's case for obstruction of justice?
-
University grapples with sexual-assault allegations against football players
-
Law aims to protect 'particularly vulnerable' Alberta pet owners from huge vet bills
-
How Chris Garnier became a suspect in the killing of an off-duty police officer