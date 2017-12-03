Grinch steals Santa suit, hat from back room at mall
BUTLER, Pa. — Police say someone on the naughty list stole a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 from a Pennsylvania mall.
State police said Sunday in a report that the theft happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 at the Clearview Mall in Butler County. The report says it's unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.
Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall's
