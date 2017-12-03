Iran gives Muslim scientist prize to Turkish-French, Iranian
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has awarded its biannual $500,000 Mustafa Prize to two computer science experts, an Iranian and a Turkish-French national.
The science and technology award, handed out for the second time this year, is given to Muslim researchers and scientists regardless of whether they live in Muslim-majority nations or elsewhere, as well as non-Muslim scientists in Muslim countries.
According to a statement, Iran's
Along with medals and certificates, each winner gets $500,000.
Iran first handed out the prize in 2015 to a Taiwanese-Singaporean nanotechnology researcher Jackie Y.Ying and Jordanian-American chemistry professor Omar Yaghi.