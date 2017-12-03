Italy: Senate president who quit Democrats to lead new group
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ROME — The president of Italy's Senate is leading a new political force appealing to disaffected Democrats as the nation's splintered left struggles against a surging populist party.
Pietro Grasso, who was national anti-Mafia prosecutor before entering politics, announced Sunday that Free and Equal, the group he's leading, will promote reducing social inequality in Italy.
Democrats are the main party in the current
The opposition populist 5-Star Movement is hoping to win its first premiership in a general election due next spring. Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi hopes his own