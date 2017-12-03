Maine wants more people to visit the state in the winter
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine might be cold and snowy in the winter, but that's part of what makes it the perfect place for skiing and snowmobiling.
That's the new pitch from the Maine Office of Tourism, which says it is launching a market campaign for the coming winter to get people more excited about coming to Maine in cold months. The office says the campaign will run through March.
The office says Maine has seen increases in winter visitation over the past five years, including an increase of more than 10