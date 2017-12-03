Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after driver strikes 4 in NYC

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a man who struck at least four people when he drove down a New York City street, killing one and critically injuring three.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. He says the man fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital. The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.