Police say officials at Arizona school didn't report abuse
PHOENIX — Police records say officials at an Arizona high school knew about allegations that members of the football team were being abused by older teammates but failed to alert authorities.
Police are recommending charges against the principal, athletic director and head coach at Hamilton High School in Chandler. Prosecutors are reviewing the case before making a decision.
The recently released records say at least four players were abused by teammates. Authorities say some of the attacks amounted to criminal
In one instance, the records say, a player had his pants and underwear forced down and was spanked.
Three players have been charged with crimes, including one accused of child molestation.
