Snowfall leads to 2 deaths, cancelled flights in Germany

BERLIN — Heavy snow in Germany is being blamed for two deaths, several accidents and dozens of cancelled airline flights.

The German news agency dpa reported that an 86-year-old woman died in Uelzen in Lower Saxony on Sunday when a car veered on a slippery road and crashed into another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

Police said an 83-year-old man with dementia froze to death in Koelleda in eastern Germany. Officers found his body in the snow on the side of a road near the nursing home where he was living and think he might have gotten lost.