The Latest: France wants African force to help migrants

BERLIN — The Latest on the flow of migrants to Europe (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

A French government spokesman says France doesn't plan a military intervention in Libya but supports the creation of an African force to help fight against human traffickers.

Benjamin Grivaux said Sunday on CNews television that "an intra-African force must be able to intervene," after recent footage of a migrant slave auction in Libya drew global horror and condemnation.

He said that France and other European countries can help with intelligence and logistics.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for an "initiative" to go after human traffickers with "concrete, military and police actions on the ground to trace back these networks." He made the comments at a recent summit of leaders from EU and African countries.

Grivaux said the details will be discussed at a meeting between African and European leaders in Paris on Dec. 13.

___

2:25 p.m.

Germany wants to support rejected asylum-seekers who voluntarily move back to their home countries with a one-time payment of 3,000 euros ($3,570).

The Interior Ministry says those who qualify can apply by a Feb. 28 deadline and they would get the money once they return home.

Migrants who agree to go back even before their asylum request is rejected have already been offered 1,200 euros per adult and 600 euros per child under a different program for almost a year. They are now eligible to apply for both programs.