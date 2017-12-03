UK anti-poverty adviser quits, says Brexit impeding progress

LONDON — A commission set up by to help improve the chances of Britain's poor has resigned, saying the government is too preoccupied with Brexit to build a fairer society.

The resignations are a blow to Prime Minister Theresa May, who has promised to tackle social injustice.

Since May took office in mid-2016, much of the government's time and energy has been consumed by divorce negotiations with the European Union.

Now, Labour ex-government minister Alan Milburn and his three fellow commissioners have quit the Social Mobility Commission.

In a resignation letter published Sunday, Milburn said the government "does not have the necessary bandwidth to ensure the rhetoric of healing social division is matched with the reality."