Noureddine Mahmoud, spokesman for the People's Defence Units, known as the YPG, and the backbone of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, praised at a press conference Sunday U.S. and Russian support for forces operating in the eastern Deir el-Zour province. He said he hoped for more co-ordination with the two international powers to protect liberated areas. Mahmoud's comments come a day after the U.S. defence secretary said Washington will stop arming the YPG.