10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. HIGH COURT RULES ON TRAVEL BAN

The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to U.S. by residents of six mostly Muslim countries, though challenges to the policy continue to wind through the courts

2. HOUSE, SENATE SEEK TO RECONCILE DUELING TAX BILLS

Significant differences over estate taxes, health care and mortgage deductions separate the massive tax packages passed by the House and Senate.

3. HOW TRUMP IS TRIMMING PUBLIC LANDS

The president signs a proclamation to scale back Utah's Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, triggering the threat of lawsuits from environmental and tribal groups.

4. CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS, TRUMP SCHEDULE SUMMIT

The White House meeting set for Thursday aims to start settling budget disputes in hopes of averting a government shutdown that could start Friday.

5. WHAT CVS STANDS TO GAIN WITH $69B AETNA BID

The drugstore chain says the acquisition of the insurer will allow it to dive deeper into managing customer health care.

6. SECOND TIME'S THE CHARM FOR SILVERDOME DEMOLITION

A day after explosive charges misfired, a new attempt is successful at imploding the upper section of the old stadium once home to the Detroit Lions.

7. FORMER LONGTIME REP. JOHN ANDERSON DIES AT 95

The 10-time congressman from Ohio waged a presidential campaign as an independent in 1980.

8. FIRST FRENCH-BORN PANDA IS NAMED

The 4-month-old is now officially Yuan Meng, which means "the realization of a wish" or "accomplishment of a dream."

9. WHO'S SUING BILL O'REILLY

An ex-producer claims the former Fox News Channel host violated a confidentiality agreement related to a 2002 legal settlement.

10. HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PIZZA