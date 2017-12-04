2 men sentenced to life in killing of man shovelling snow
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Two men convicted of killing a rival gang member as he
The Suffolk district attorney's office says 27-year-old Donte Henley and 21-year-old Josiah Zachery were sentenced Monday.
The men were found guilty of murder last week in the February 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Kenny Lamour.
Prosecutors say the men were on a snow
Prosecutors say Henley texted a description of Lamour and their location to Zachery, who came and fatally shot Lamour.
The