2 men sentenced to life in killing of man shovelling snow

BOSTON — Two men convicted of killing a rival gang member as he shovelled snow in Boston for a non-profit that steers young people away from crime have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The Suffolk district attorney's office says 27-year-old Donte Henley and 21-year-old Josiah Zachery were sentenced Monday.

The men were found guilty of murder last week in the February 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Kenny Lamour.

Prosecutors say the men were on a snow shovelling crew overseen by Roca Inc. They assured their supervisor they could work together peacefully.

Prosecutors say Henley texted a description of Lamour and their location to Zachery, who came and fatally shot Lamour.

The defence argued Henley's texts were misconstrued and no witnesses identified Zachery as the shooter.

