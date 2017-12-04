3 teens charged as adults with fatally beating homeless man

PHILADELPHIA — Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.

The teens were taken into custody Sunday and charges were released Monday.

Police were responding to reports of a robbery in progress on Nov. 26 when they found Kevin Cullen on the ground unconscious with his pockets empty.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and he died from his injuries the next day.

Fourteen-year-old Brandon Conrad and 16-year-old Malik Page face murder, robbery and related charges in Cullen's death. Seventeen-year-old Emmanuel Harris is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related offences .

No attorney information is available for the teens, who were charged as adults.